CJ Koome posts 4 new Court of Appeal judges to Kisumu, Mombasa

Court of Appeal judge Grace Mumbi Ngugi

Court of Appeal judge Grace Mumbi Ngugi takes her oath of office at a swearing-in ceremony at State House, Nairobi, on June 4, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU
By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Justice Msagha Mbogholi, Hellen Omondi and Dr Imaana Laibuta remained in Nairobi whereas no one was posted to the Court of Appeal in Nyeri.

Four recently appointed Court of Appeal judges have been posted to Kisumu and Mombasa, which had been closed for two years because of a shortage of judges.

