CJ Koome posts 4 new Court of Appeal judges to Kisumu, Mombasa

Four recently appointed Court of Appeal judges have been posted to Kisumu and Mombasa, which had been closed for two years because of a shortage of judges.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Justice Martha Koome, in consultation with Justice Daniel Musinga, the President of the Court of Appeal, said the judges will report to the new stations on July 1.

The CJ said Patrick Kiage will be the presiding judge of Kisumu, sitting alongside Justices Mumbi Ngugi and Francis Tuiyott, who are the newly appointed ones.

Justice Pauline Nyamweya and Jessie Lesiit were posted to Mombasa, where the presiding judge of the station will be Justice Gatembu Kairu.

Justice Msagha Mbogholi, Hellen Omondi and Dr Imaana Laibuta remained in Nairobi whereas no one was posted to the Court of Appeal in Nyeri.

Nairobi will now have 14 judges

“The transfers are done in accordance with the Transfer Policy of the Court of Appeal, that spells out clearly how long a judge should serve in one station, among other issues,” the statement said.

Seven Judges joined the Court of Appeal following their appointment and subsequent swearing-in on June 4, bringing to 20 the number of Judges at the Court of Appeal.

The Judicature Act provides for a maximum of 30 judges and although the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) had recommended the appointment of 11 Court of Appeal Judges, President Uhuru Kenyatta failed to appoint four judges over claims of integrity issues.