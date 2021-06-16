Court bars JSC from revealing why Uhuru rejected six judges

Weldon Korir Aggrey Muchelule

From left: Justices George Odunga, Joel Ngugi, Weldon Korir and Aggrey Muchelule.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has stopped the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from making public an alleged report by President Uhuru Kenyatta on the rejection of six judges who had been recommended for appointment.

