Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu
Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Uhuru rejects six judges from JSC list, confirms 34 new ones

sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The move by Mr Kenyatta to edit the list is likely to spark a fresh row with JSC and activists, who insist the President’s role in recruitment is confined to confirming the list as forwarded by the commission.

The long-drawn battle between President Kenyatta and the judiciary over the appointment of 41 Court of Appeal judges appears far from over after the Head of State appointed 34 and rejected six on Thursday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Uhuru rejects six judges from JSC list, confirms 34 new ones

  2. PRIME Mbadi: Raila firmly in State House race

    ODM leader Raila Odinga

  3. NHIF on the spot over loss of Sh200 million

  4. PRIME Queries on role of police in enforced disappearances

  5. PRIME Mid-term break that has rattled parents

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.