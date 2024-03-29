Changing tack: How Kenya plans to combat terrorism

With terrorists getting more complex in their operations, the government is adopting new approaches to deal with them.

Com munities and technology will be the key cogs in the new efforts by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) to secure the country.

Whereas other tactics have been implemented and successes recorded since the adoption of the National Strategy for Countering Violent Extremism of September 2016, the body said the latest revision is meant to stay ahead of criminal groups like Al-Shabaab, which keep mutating.

Recognising the importance of grassroots engagement, NCTC said it plans to devolve efforts to prevent violent extremism. A key aspect of the revamped strategy is the emphasis on awareness-raising campaigns and engagement forums at the community level.

Through targeted programmes, particularly in the regions most affected by terrorism such as Wajir, Mandera, Garissa and Lamu counties, citizens will be educated on recognising signs of extremism and how to address potential threats. NCTC also plans to foster collaboration among State agencies, local authorities and community leaders to conduct regular threat assessments.

NCTC Head of Partnerships Fred Ndegwa said: “Could it be the real issue is land conflicts exacerbated by lack of title deeds? Are there some gaps in handling grievances arising from communities considered to be marginalised by the State? These are the things this new strategy will seek to address.”

The strategy also has a strong focus on research and monitoring, he said, noting the growing influence of digital platforms in recruitment and radicalisation. The government plans to monitor and regulate digital platforms to thwart attempts by terrorist groups to recruit and spread propaganda online.