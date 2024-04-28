child labour

Sacrificed innocence, child labour in the heart of Nairobi

A young boy trying to lift a pile of firewood.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Wangu Kanuri

What you need to know:

  • According to the latest statistics from ILO, nearly 1 in 10 children worldwide are engaged in child labour.

  • Child labour encompasses any work that is mentally, physically, socially, or morally harmful to children.


     


Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM How crooked agencies are minting millions from desperate jobseekers

    Pastor James Wanjohi

  2. PREMIUM Ndabibi farm and continuity of white and black mischief

    Jimi Wanjigi.

  3. PREMIUM Sakaja: ‘I'm being fought for working with Raila’

    Johnson Sakaja

  4. PREMIUM The fiery legacy of Zarina Patel, a friend and mentor

    Zarina Patel at Eastleigh Boys High School in Nairobi

  5. PREMIUM Kenya’s military mishaps: Intrigues over probe into Gen Ogolla’s Sh1.8bn plane crash

    Kenya Defence Forces’ combat helicopters