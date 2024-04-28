Sacrificed innocence, child labour in the heart of Nairobi

It is during childhood where dreams should be nurtured and education pursued, yet for many children, this is not the case. You see, they never get the chance to be children, the chance to dream.

As the harsh realities of child labour unfold, many Kenyan children are compelled to assume roles far beyond their years, driven by life's most unforgiving challenges. These often-overlooked factors underscore the complex reasons that drive child labour.

We visited Mukuru kwa Njenga slum in Embakasi South Constituency in Nairobi County, and came across young children whose survival dictates that they work, their childhoods overshadowed by adult responsibilities.

The first stop is Kware, Mukuru in Josam Investment building. To access the building, we hop, skip and jump to avoid stepping on mud and water, thanks to the rains that keep on pounding.

When we get into the building, the floor is wet and the air dump with footsteps of tenants and visitors, making the staircase even dirtier.

At house number 206, we are ushered in. We meet Brenda Wairimu* (not her real name), her mother, sister, and niece. In the one-room house where we later find out that they are being hosted by another family (a single mother with two children), there is a makeshift bed, a black and red couch, and a rack against the wall for storing dishes.

"The family is currently in the village, but when they come back, we sleep on the floor," Brenda says.

The environment already tells of a family whose hope lies on people's goodwill. Brenda’s mother is laying on the bed, one of her legs is swollen. She is quiet and only speaks when prodded. Her face does not tell it all, but we can see tears forming in her eyes with every conversation we engage in.

Brenda, a 15-year-old, tells me that every day, she has to get up at 4.30am first to study for an hour, after which she leaves home in search of work.

"It is my prayer and wish that I become an oncologist one day when I grow up. That is why I have to study every day before the sun rises," she says.

We leave the home and walk to different places around Mukuru and Imara Daima, where Brenda tells us she gets work. The roads are in a terrible state, and are a mixture of water and mud and sludge from nearby dumpsites. Wairimu’s target clientele are people living in flats.

"Every day is different," she says, "On a good day I will wash clothes for Sh100 and dishes for a pay of Sh50. The time I spend washing clothes depends on the load, which ordinarily takes me an hour while dishes take me around 30 minutes. Sometimes, there is no water and I have to carry jerricans of 10 or 20 litres which are bought from a nearby vendor by my employer."

She tells us that there are times when she will work, only for her employer of the day to chase her away, failing to pay her. Sometimes, she is short-changed.

"Others will promise to pay at a later date but never do."

Brenda started working for pay since she was in Grade Two after her mother was diagnosed with blood cancer in 2014. She can no longer take care them. As a result, her father abandoned them, a push that made Brenda look for jobs.

"I started some hustles here and there, like washing dishes for people, selling bananas, avocados, and ice, so that we could earn some money," she says.

Throughout her primary school years, Brenda remembers attending school sporadically. Most of the time, she alternated between washing dishes and clothes for people and caring for her mother afterwards. She would then look for full time jobs when she was sent home from school due to fees arrears.

"One of my teachers took me back to school in third term when I was in Grade Seven. Up until I cleared Grade Eight, I had some stability, sort of, in school. Last year when I sat for my Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, I scored 286 marks, and I'm proud of it because more often than not, I never had the time to study."

Brenda says that one of her mother's medications, a blood builder, costs Sh2,000 per tablet. When there isn't enough money for the medication, her mother's health deteriorates, causing her to tremble and easily fall down when standing, the same situation we find her in.

"So, sometimes I help her go to washroom, I bathe her and it really hurts when I have to do all that," she says as tears flow down her cheeks.

Now in Form One, Brenda says that since she has been unable to clear first-term fees, her desire of returning to school in May when schools open for the second term may not come to pass.

"For first term, our church members paid my school fees but it was not in full. We had to deduct some for buying uniform and for shopping. For second term, they told us that they cannot afford to pay for me."

It is for this reason that Brenda has to work because not only does she have around Sh20,000 of second term's fees and first term arrears to clear, she also needs money for shopping, fare, money for her mother’s drugs and debts to clear.

"Every time I get paid, my first priority is to pay debts, then I give my sister or mum the remainder. There is no time I'm able to save because the money that is kept aside is for mum's medicines," she says.

According to the latest statistics from the International Labour Organisation (ILO), nearly 1 in 10 children worldwide, approximately 160 million, are engaged in child labour. Child labour encompasses any work that is mentally, physically, socially, or morally harmful to children and that interferes with their education.

This includes activities that deprive them of the opportunity to attend school, force them to leave school prematurely, or require them to balance school attendance with excessively long and heavy work.

This is the case of 17-year-old, Derrick Otieno*, whose real name has been withheld. We find Derrick arranging firewood in a store owned by a friend's parents. He is not wearing any protective gear. His hands have blisters and injuries.

"Hii nimezoea (I'm used to this)," he begins. "Nilazima juu ya works (It is necessary because of the nature of the work)."

He adds, "There is no day that I'm guaranteed of work, actually, most of the times, like yesterday, we have to sleep hungry if I did not make anything the previous day and mum also did not have anything.”

"Kazi kama hii mimi nitajengwa kahamsini, (I will get Sh50 for work like this)," he says.

Like Brenda, Derrick seeks work in various places every day. At least now, the road around where he is working is paved with cabro blocks.

"Hii kazi nilifanya (I worked on this road)," he says as he points at the cabro blocks. "Nilikuwa najengwa four soo kubeba mawe na wheelbarrow na hata kuzipanga (I was being paid Sh400 to carry the paving blocks and arrange them)."

But ever since the road was completed, it has been difficult for Derrick to find a job, however, he is still hopeful that every day, he will managed to get a 'decent' job and pay.

"By 6am I'm up and I will leave the house at around 7.00am. There are some jobs that I'm called to do like transporting foodstuffs with a bicycle, but those are once in a while. Many times, I have to hustle either by arranging firewood, unclogging trenches, pulling the cart, or carrying water," he says.

But he is paid either Sh50 or Sh100, never more, no matter how taxing the job is.

"With that Sh100, I will buy cooking oil for Sh30, unga for Sh55, tomatoes and onions with the remaining money. There is no time I'm able to save," he says, and adds.

According to the latest statistics from ILO, nearly 1 in 10 children worldwide are engaged in child labour. Photo credit: Shutterstock

"For me, I quit going to school because of the challenges at home. My dad passed away in 2022 when I was in Grade Seven, and when I sat for my KCPE examinations, I did not pass, and since mum did not have any money, I chose to not continue with school," he tells us.

Despite the 100 per cent transition policy by the government mandating all children to proceed to either secondary school or vocational institutions, regardless of their scores in KCPE, Derrick remains convinced that education is not the right path for him and hopes that one day he will fulfil his dream of becoming a truck driver by joining a driving school.

"When I sat for my exam and failed, I received a letter to join high school, but my mum did not have money to even pay for a day school. I gave up pursuing education and chose to work to help her fend for us," he says.

Derrick, whose mother works as a 'mama mboga' (vegetable vendor) and takes on various menial jobs such as doing laundry for people to earn a living, says that what he gets helps supplement the family's income.

"Mum has a small kibanda which she sells vegetables from, so when she makes good sales, she is able to buy a packet of flour with the money. Sometimes she has to use up all the money she makes to buy us food, hence she lacks capital for more stock," he explains.

He started working at the age of 15, having witnessed the struggle his mother was going through.

“I realised that if I didn't act, we wouldn't have anything to eat. Sometimes mum does laundry but will not be paid, and my siblings, who are five and 10 years old, will have no breakfast. If I worked the previous day or early in the morning and was paid Sh100, I can buy some milk so that they can have tea, even if it is without sugar."

Rose Ogutu, a village elder at Mukuru kwa Njenga, points out that challenges in the slum have exacerbated child labour in the area. This persists despite Article 15 of the Constitution, which prohibits all forms of economic exploitation likely to be hazardous or interfere with a child's physical, mental, spiritual, moral, or social development.

"Some of the businesses which we see these young children being employed into include selling peanuts, eggs, working in hotels, houses as helps and even entertaining changaa customers in dens," she reveals.

Having rescued three children from Kitale, Kakamega, and Kisii last year who were being subjected to child labour, Ms Ogutu notes that not all such children originate from Mukuru kwa Njenga.

"Parents in the rural areas are being deceived by their own relatives when they visit that they will help take care of their children. These children come here and are subjected to manual labour and are paid only Sh100 or Sh150," she says.

She acknowledges that some parents either neglect their children or remain ignorant to such an extent that they do not verify whether their children have been enrolled in school or what activities they are engaged in when under the care of a relative.

"Majority of children put to work as child labourers are girls compared to boys, however, a big number of them are between 10 to 17 years, those that are supposed to be in Junior Secondary School (JSS)," she adds.

Few government schools in the area have contributed to some children opting to work to supplement their family's income.

"Here, most of the schools are privately owned, so before a child is enrolled to a JSS school, a parent has spent over Sh20,000," she explains, drawing from her personal experience where she used Sh21,500 to cater for her child's schooling needs.

When she rescues a child, Ms Ogutu says that the first order of business is filing a report at the chief's office. After that, she proceeds to the police's gender desk then to hospital to have the child's health status checked.

"We work closely with the police and children’s department. If we cannot locate the child's parents or guardian, we take him/her to a rescue centre," she says.

However, if the parent is found, Ms Ogutu and her team have an in-depth conversation with the parent to understand the genesis of the child being engaged in child labour.

"If it is lack of money, we as village elders collect some amount and set up a kibanda for the parent (more often than not the mother), from where they can sell peanuts, kales and mboga kienyeji. We instruct her to use the money from the proceeds to feed her children," she explains.

Additionally, since most of the village elders are board members in some of the schools in the area, they put in a case with the management to keep the children in school in case of fees arrears, depending on how dire the situation is.

Lawyer's perspective

Njeri Mwaura of L.Mugo and Co Advocates says that children should not be involved in labour. And for several compelling reasons, including; their right to education, play, and a safe environment. Article 32 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child states that governments must protect children from economic exploitation and work that is dangerous or might harm their health, development or education. Governments must set a minimum age for children to work and ensure that work conditions are safe and appropriate.

Also, child labour often interferes with children’s right to education. The children cannot effectively attend school as they are required to be at work. Not to mention they are ill equipped to handle the pressure that comes from both work and school.

A girl washes clothes at Kware in Mukuru, Nairobi on April 25, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

"Many jobs that children are forced into are hazardous, involving exposure to dangerous machinery, chemicals, or extreme working conditions. This puts their health and safety at risk, leading to injuries, illnesses, and even fatalities. Moreover, child labour can subject children to exploitation, abuse, and trafficking, causing lasting trauma and emotional harm. They are ineligible for the protections available to working adults to cushion them against hazards arising from work such as provided for under WIBA and OSHA," she says.

Perpetuates poverty

Additionally, Ms Mwaura points out that child labour often perpetuates poverty by trapping children and their families in a cycle of exploitation and low-wage work.

"Investing in children’s education and well-being, on the other hand, yields long-term economic benefits by empowering them to break free from poverty and contribute positively to society as adults. The guiding principle while dealing with matters to do with children is the best interest principle. This is provided for under Article 53 (2) of the Constitution of Kenya."

Secondly, The Children Act. Section 18(1) provides that no person shall subject a child to child labour, domestic servitude, economic exploitation or any work or employment which is hazardous, interferes with the child’s education or is likely to be harmful to the child’s health or physical, mental, moral or social development.

Also, the Employment Act regulates employment practices in Kenya, including provisions related to child labour. Section 53 of the Act prohibits the employment of children in any activity which constitutes worst form of child labour. The employment of a child in any work constituting worst form of child labour shall constitute a cognisable offence punishable under section 64 of the Act or any other written law.

Further, Ms Mwaura points out that the Basic Education Act also prohibits child labour.

"This law mandates free and compulsory primary education for all children in Kenya. By ensuring access to education, the Basic Education Act aims to prevent children from being forced into labour due to economic reasons and promotes their overall development."

Kenya is also party to several International Conventions on the rights of a child which prohibit child labour. These include: United Nation's Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention, 1999 and Minimum Age Convention, 1973.