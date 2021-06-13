Covid-19 impeding fight against child labour, ILO says

Child labour

ILO Director for East Africa Wellington Chibebe says traffickers exploit children through forced labour in domestic service, cattle herding, begging, agriculture and street vending.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elizabeth Ojina

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the ILO on child labour in Kenya indicated that 26 per cent of children aged 14 or below were affected.

Kenya’s efforts to weed out child labour have been seriously undermined by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Algeria cancels France 24's operating licence

  2. No Hajj for Kenyan Muslims, Supkem says

  3. Covid-19: Kenya's death toll reaches 3,410

  4. Why Kenyans living with albinism are unhappy

  5. Covid-19 impeding fight against child labour, ILO says

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.