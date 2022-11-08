MCAs, governors to play critical role in counterterrorism

Members of county assemblies and governors will soon play a leading role in the fight against violent extremism and organised crime, once a new model counterterrorism law is formulated.

The National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), the multi-agency institution that fights terrorism, is leading key stakeholders in creating the new law.

This is part of efforts to strengthen the fight against terrorism, said the NCTC director, Dr Rosalind Nyawira.

“We are seeking to develop a prevention and counterterrorism model law that will support legislation to entrench prevention of violent extremism in the 47 county governments,” Dr Nyawira said.

“Our aim is to bring in more stakeholders and make a concerted effort to prevent terrorism and radicalization.”

Dr Nyawira spoke on Tuesday during the opening of a four-day conference on the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in Nakuru.

The conference brought together stakeholders including the County Assemblies Forum (CAF), the Council of Governors’ Security and Foreign Affairs Committee, the Controller of Budget, the Attorney-General’s Office, security agencies and members of civil society.

The forum was organised by the NCTC in conjunction with other actors in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

During the meeting, the NCTC will also develop a tripartite memorandum of understanding with county governments and county assemblies to fully involve them in security matters aimed at fighting terrorism.

Once formulated, the new law and the MOU will create seamless coordination between the national government and the 47 county governments in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

The national government wants to bring on board more actors to support the fight against terrorism and violent extremism, said Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed, who represented Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo.

“The government has done a lot to eliminate terrorist attacks, and since it cannot fight it alone, we are keen to bring on board all stakeholders to help prevent and counter the vice,” Mr Mohamed said.

Most Kenyans, he said, have seen and experienced violent extremism while others have been affected directly, noting that when the action plan is out, it will be fully implemented.

“We want to create synergy and accommodate new ideas so that we [can] protect our country from attacks and radicalisation,” he added.

For his part, Nakuru Deputy Governor David Kones reiterated the county government’s commitment to fighting terrorism and violent extremism.

“Employment and good standards of living are key issues that can address extremism. The Nakuru County government has prioritised the creation of employment for the youth so that they cannot fall prey to radicalisation and terrorism activities,” Mr Kones said.

Terrorism and other types of extremist violence continue to pose a significant threat to Kenya’s security and its development agenda.

Kenya has suffered some of the worst terror attacks globally, leaving hundreds of people dead.

Among the terror attacks was the 1997 strike on the US Embassy in Nairobi, Westgate Mall in 2013 and Riverside Drive in 2019.

It is estimated that over 1,000 people have been killed and more than 6,000 seriously injured in terrorist attacks on Kenyan soil.

Al-Shabaab has killed over 3,000 people in the Horn of Africa since 2015, says the Armed Conflict, Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), an independent think tank.

The militant group frequently targets civilians and security agents.

But several planned attacks have been foiled by security agencies, saving many lives.