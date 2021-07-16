Caroline Kangogo’s mother discovered her body, says family

By  Barnabas Bii  &  Onyango K'Onyango

The family of the late fugitive policewoman Caroline Jemutai Kangogo has revealed that it is her mother who made the shock discovery of her body inside their homestead, even as her relatives remain puzzled by the circumstances that led to her death.

