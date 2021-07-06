Alarm as policewoman suspected of killing colleague murders another man

Corporal Carolyne Kangogo

Corporal Carolyne Kangogo who is on the run since the death of Constable John Ogweno whose bullet-riddled body was on June 5, 2021 found inside his car at the Kasarani Police Station in Nakuru. Detectives have intensified the hunt for her after she allegedly killed another man in Kiambu.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Stella Cherono  &  Joseph Openda

A female police officer wanted by detectives over the killing of a colleague in Nakuru is suspected to have killed another man in Kiambu on Tuesday evening.

