Mystery of police officer found dead in his car

Police in Nakuru are investigating the mysterious death of a colleague whose body was found on Monday morning inside his car at a parking bay at the Kasarani Police houses, Nakuru town.

The body of Constable John Ogweno was in the driver’s seat of the Toyota Corolla (KBV 735U).

The officer is believed to have been shot and killed by unknown assailants, said Nakuru Town East Sub-County police Commander Ellena Kabukuru.

“The incident was reported by Sergeant Joseph Ologe, who noticed the body in the motor vehicle. The driver’s window screen had been broken and the engine of the motor vehicle was still running,” he said.

“We have launched investigations into the murder,” she added.

A police report seen by Nation.Africa said Seargent Ologe was walking in the car park at around 7am on Monday when he spotted the body.

“He peeped inside and saw the car owner, police Constable John Ogweno, lying in the car seat with blood oozing from his nose. Police officers, led by the deputy sub-county police commander for Nakuru Town East and the sub-county Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer for Nakuru Town East, visited the scene and confirmed that the officer had passed on,” the report says.

The matter was booked under OB 20/5/7/2021 at 8am.

Police suspect that the officer was shot on the right side of the head and bled to death.

One empty 9mm cartridge was found at the scene.

A stone believed to have been used by assailants to smash the car window and an iron bar were also found and taken as evidence.

But a firearm belonging to the deceased officer, a Ceska pistol (Serial/No. 94676 was missing.