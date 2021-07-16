Breaking news: Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Caroline Kangogo

Fugitive police officer Caroline Kangogo.

By  Barnabas Bii

Corporal Caroline Kangogo, the police fugitive being sought for the murder of her colleague Constable John Ogweno and businessman Peter Njiru Ndwiga, is dead.

