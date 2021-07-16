Corporal Caroline Kangogo dead after allegedly shooting herself

Corporal Caroline Kangogo, the police fugitive being sought for the murder of her colleague Constable John Ogweno and businessman Peter Njiru Ndwiga, is dead.

Rift Valley regional coordinator George Natembeya said Kangogo allegedly shot herself in their Anin home in Elgeyo Marakwet County on Friday morning.

"Caroline Kangogo has taken her own life. She had gone home and that is where she shot herself," Mr Natembeya said.

The death of Kangogo ends a two-week search for the police officer that has evaded an elite unit crafted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to hunt her down.

Her run from the authorities started on July 5 when Sergeant Joseph Ologe, who resides at the Kasarani police houses in Nakuru, spotted PC Ogweno’s car, a Toyota Corolla, with broken windows and the engine still running.

When the officer peeped through the broken driver’s window, he saw Ogweno lying in the car seat with blood oozing from his nose. Officers who responded to the report discovered that their colleague had been shot and he was dead.

Investigation into the killing of Ogweno was immediately placed under Nakuru East sub-county criminal investigation officers.

Investigators found a mobile phone belonging to Kangogo at the crime scene. Ogweno and Kangogo were suspected to be having an affair.

On July 6, the DCI declared Kangogo a person of interest and began a search for her.

About the same time, the owner of Dedamax Kimbo hotel, Peter Kiumi Mugeshi, made a report through a call to the OCPP of Mugera Police Post that a man had been found dead in a hotel room.

It was established that the man’s identity was Peter Njiru Ndwiga, 32, and he had booked the room at 4.22pm on Monday in the company of a woman. In his pockets was a receipt for a Sh3,020 payment made to Jogoo Kimakia Country Lodge in Thika using a bank card belonging to Kangogo.

The receipt indicated that the payment was made at 3.29pm on July 5.

The DCI declared Kangogo “armed and lethal” and cautioned people, particularly men, to be wary of her as she was “on a killing spree and was luring men to hotels before murdering them.”

Kangogo was born in Nyawa, Tambach in and former Keiyo district to Barnaba Kipkoech Korir and Leah Jepkosgei.

She attended Nyawa Boarding Primary School and joined St Francis Secondary School and later St Alphonsus Mutei Girls Secondary School, before joining the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo between 2008 and 2009 for her initial training.

While at Kiganjo, she obtained a First Class in Shooting Range Qualification. She went for a Corporal Course at the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo in 2014. Cpl Kangogo is married to Commissioner of Police Richard Kipkirui Ngeno, with whom she has two children.

She had served at the Police Training College in Mombasa, the Kaloleni Police Station, Kenya Police College and Central Police Station in Nakuru. She was attached to the Nakuru Law Courts as a court orderly.

Her death comes just days after the Law Society of Kenya appointed veteran lawyer Dr John Khaminwa to handle her case.