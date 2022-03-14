Why South Africa, India, other BRICS are ‘neutral’ about Russia

Russian Invasion

A view of an apartment building heavily damaged after a Russian rocket exploded just outside it in Ukraine's second city Kharkiv. BRIC countries have been reluctant to criticise Russia directly over its invasion of Ukraine.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Peter Dube

Just where do India, South Africa and other BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) members Brazil and China stand on the conflict between Russia and Ukraine? The basic answer may be that they want a peaceful solution to the conflict.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.