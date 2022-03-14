US journalist shot dead in Ukraine

Journalist shot dead in Kyiv

The journalist was shot dead while another was wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv.

Photo credit: File

By  AFP

A US journalist was shot dead and another wounded on Sunday in Irpin, a frontline suburb of Kyiv that has witnessed some of the fiercest fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine.

