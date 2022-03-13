Ukraine readies for 'relentless defence' of capital Kyiv

Russian paratroopers Ukraine

Russian paratroopers taking control of an undisclosed airfield in Ukraine, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Ukraine on March 13, 2022 prepared for a "relentless defence" of Kyiv as the capital faced possible encirclement by advancing Russian forces

Photo credit: Russian Defence Ministry | AFP

By  AFP

Kiev

