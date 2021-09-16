Ugandan police rescue 38 victims of human trafficking in Kenya

Kampala,

The Ugandan police, working with a non-governmental organization, have rescued 38 victims of human trafficking in neighbouring Kenya, a police spokesperson said here on Thursday.

Charles Twiine, the Criminal Investigations Directorate spokesperson, said in a tweet that working with the organization of "Make a Child Smile," they have rescued 31 females and seven males, all Ugandans.

Twiine said the victims are currently housed at a hotel at the border town of Busia, pending reintegration to their respective homes.

Human trafficking is common in Uganda, and according to the immigration department, the country is increasingly being used as a transit route by traffickers who promise to take people to work in the Middle East.