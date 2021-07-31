Kenya must end human trafficking

Distressed woman

Many victims of human trafficking may end up experiencing post-traumatic stress, difficulty in relationships, depression and memory loss.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Stephanie Musho  &  Carole Ageng'o

After losing her mother to cancer, 14-year-old Natalie had limited options. The plan was for her to move in with her uncle while he looked for ways to cover her school fees.

