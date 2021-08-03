Breaking News: USA's Sydney McLaughlin wins Olympic 400mH gold in world record

Arrest human traffickers who use persons with disability as beggars

Beggar

A beggar asks for alms from motorists held up in traffic on Uhuru Highway.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Njeri Rugene

Consulting editor and founder

The Woman’s Newsroom Foundation

What you need to know:

  • Research shows that Kenya has the highest level of child trafficking in Africa.
  • In Africa, human trafficking victims are mostly from poor backgrounds.

July 30 was the annual World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The day is used to highlight the plight and challenges faced by adults and children who are survivors of trafficking in persons also known as human trafficking, and to create awareness of this international crime.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.