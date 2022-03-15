Uganda police summon MP over charcoal theft

James Mamawi

Adjumani East MP, Mr James Mamawi

monitor

By  Monitor

Police in Adjumani District say they are investigating theft charges against Adjumani East MP, Mr James Mamawi, after he allegedly waylaid a truck along Mungula road in Adjumani town and forcefully took away 60 bags of charcoal.

