Tigray crisis: Kenya speaks as Ethiopia counts losses

Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

Captive Ethiopian soldiers carry a soldier on a makeshift stretcher as they arrive at the Mekele Rehabilitation Center in Mekele, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, on July 2, 2021. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Kenya and peers at the UN Security Council have endorsed an African Union commission of inquiry into atrocities in Tigray even as the Ethiopian government began to count the cost of the war it began in November.

