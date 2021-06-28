Ethiopia declares unilateral ceasefire in Tigray as fighters enter regional capital

In this file photo taken on November 26, 2020 A youngster stands in front of a sign that depicts members of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) as wanted by the Ethiopian Federal Police and accuse them of treason, in Bahir Dar, Ethiopia.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The dramatic reversal for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's forces signalled a turning point in the nearly eight-month-old conflict in Tigray that the UN says has pushed 350,000 people to the brink of famine.

Ethiopia's federal government on Monday declared a "unilateral ceasefire" in its Tigray region, State media reported, as fighters entered the regional capital, Mekelle, sparking celebrations on the streets.

