Three MSF aid workers killed in Ethiopia's Tigray region

Ethiopian Army soldiers

Ethiopian Army soldiers stand as a child stand next to them at Mai Aini Refugee camp, in Ethiopia, on January 30, 2021

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras | AFP

  • The Ethiopian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the attack took place in an area controlled by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), known as Abi-Adi.

Three staffers of medical charity group Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), who had been working in the troubled Tigray region of Ethiopia, have been found dead, the organisation has confirmed, suspecting wartime killings.

