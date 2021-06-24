Ethiopian army denies hitting Tigray market with bombs

Relatives of Togogo Togoga residents Tigray airstrike mekelle

Relatives of Togogo residents, a village about 20km west of Mekelle, where an airstrike hit a market leaving at least 51 dead, at the Ayder referral hospital in Mekelle on June 23, 2021. 

Photo credit: Yasuyoshi Chiba | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

The Ethiopian army on Thursday denied carrying out deadly airstrikes targeting civilians at a busy market place in Togogo, a town in the Tigray region.

