At least 50 killed in fresh Tigray airstrikes, eyewitnesses say

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks at the House of Peoples Representatives in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 30, 2020, on the conflict between Ethiopian National Defence Forces and leaders of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front. 

Photo credit: Amanuel Sileshi | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

More than 50 people including civilians have reportedly been killed after Ethiopian forces bombed a busy market at a town in the war-torn northern region of Tigray. As many as 400 people were also injured in the aerial attack.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Tundu Lissu jets into Kenya

  2. Patrick Njiru says wife was author of his legacy

  3. At least 50 killed in fresh Tigray airstrikes

  4. UN envoy accuses CAR forces, Russian allies of rights violations

  5. Togo launches West Africa's largest solar plant

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.