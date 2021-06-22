American election observer found dead in Ethiopia

Ethiopia election

Police escort electoral material being retrieved from a polling station in Addis Ababa, on June 22, 2021. American John Marsh, who was in Ethiopia to observe its sixth general election, was found dead in the capital, Addis Ababa.

Photo credit: Marco Longari | AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Police said they found medicines at the scene and that the death may have been natural. They noted that the body did not have any visible injuries.

An American citizen, who was in Ethiopia to observe its sixth general election, was found dead in the capital, Addis Ababa, on Tuesday.

