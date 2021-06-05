Ethiopia says Eritrean troops withdrawing from Tigray

Afar Special Forces

Members of the Afar Special Forces prepare their weapons next to a damaged house in the outskirts of the village of Bisober, Tigray Region, Ethiopia, on December 9, 2020.

Photo credit: Eduardo Soteras |AFP

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

  • Eritrean soldiers remain widely accused of serious human rights abuses, including sexual assault and killings in the Tigray region.

The Ethiopian government says Eritrean forces involved in the Tigray conflict have begun withdrawing from the northern region bordering Eritrea.

