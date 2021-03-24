Ethiopian rights body says Eritrean soldiers killed over 100 in Tigray

Tigray conflict

Buses carrying Ethiopian refugees who fled the fighting in the Tigray depart from the Hamdayet area of Sudan's eastern Kassala state to a camp, on November 22, 2020.

Photo credit: Ashraf Shazly | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo  &  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

A new report by the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission says Eritrean troops murdered unarmed civilians in the historic town of Aksum in Tigray, piling accusations of atrocities on Asmara.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.