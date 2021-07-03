400,000 people facing famine in war-torn Tigray: UN

Ethiopia

Ethiopians wait to receive food in Hamdayit camp in Sudan on December 14, 2020.

Photo credit: Mahmoud Hjaj | Anadolu Agency

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • This week, Ethiopian forces destroyed two key bridges allowing desperately-needed aid into the region, prompting charges Addis Ababa was seeking to choke off humanitarian assistance.

Over 400,000 people have "crossed the threshold into famine" in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, a senior UN official said Friday, appealing for urgent humanitarian action to help the millions affected by the brutal eight-month long conflict.

