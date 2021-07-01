Aid delivery in Tigray at stake after Tekeze River bridge is destroyed

Tekeze Bridge

Tekeze Bridge which was destroyed on July 1, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Tesfa-Alem Tekle

Ethiopia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

 A bridge over Tekeze River, which has been a crucial gateway to supplying food aid to  many parts of Tigray region, has been destroyed.

