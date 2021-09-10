TB Joshua's widow, Evelyn, officially takes charge of Nigerian mega-church

TB Joshua

TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations in the Ikotun neighborhood of Lagos, Nigeria, who died at 2am on Sunday, June 6, 2021, hours after he left the service and went to his house to rest.

Mohammed Momoh

The widow of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, has officially taken charge of his Lagos-based mega-church.

