Tears, tributes as TB Joshua is laid to rest

Nigerian preacher Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, was on Friday laid to rest in Lagos.

Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan), died on June 5, 2021. The body of the preacher was interred at the premises.

Mourners thronged the church building and traders nearby closed businesses for the day.

Top Nigerian clergy skipped the burial.

President Muhammadu Buhari commiserated with the family and members of the church in a statement on the unfortunate death of the preacher. He said the televangelist will be missed by his followers all over the world not only for his spiritual contributions but for touching many lives through his philanthropic gestures.

He urged Joshua’s followers to take solace in the knowledge that life is not measured and defined by chronological longevity but by enduring legacies and lives touched positively.