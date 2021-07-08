TB Joshua's body arrives in church for overnight stay ahead of burial

Abuja

A month after his death, Nigerian televangelist Temitope Balogun Joshua’s body has arrived at his church where it will stay overnight ahead of burial on Friday.

Popularly known as TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (Scoan) died on June 5, 2021.

His casket arrived at the church afternoon on Thursday after a service at the Prayer Mountain in Agodo-Egbe.

The funeral motorcade arrived at the Scoan headquarters in Ikotun-Egbe, Lagos, where the body will lie in state before burial on Friday, July 9.

Relatives, members of Scoan, as well as sympathisers wailed as they trooped to the church to receive the body of the 58-year-old preacher.

Accompanying the casket was the televangelist’s wife Evelyn and their three daughters.

Dressed in white

The body was dressed in white suit and white shoes and it was placed at the centre of the church’s auditorium for all to view.

In a procession, the parishioners and visitors from across the globe were led into the church’s auditorium to pay their last respects to the man that many people have described as a philanthropist.

It took concerted efforts of security personnel on the ground to control the crowd that had gathered at the entrance of the church as everyone wanted to catch a glimpse of the fallen preacher.