South Sudan runs out Covid-19 vaccines

Covid vaccination

South Sudan says only about 50,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Photo credit: Ebrahim Hamid | AFP

By  Garang A. Malak

South Sudan Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Juba. South Sudan will soon run out of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines, coming just two months after donating its doses to Kenya.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. CJ Koome moves 18 lands court judges moved in reshuffle

  2. Address child abduction crisis before it gets out of hand

  3. Meghan to produce animated show for Netflix

  4. Mob justice as unrest engulfs South Africa

  5. SA govt asks for 25,000 troops to curb unrest

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.