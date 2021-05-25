Kenya to get 72,000 Covid vaccine doses returned by South Sudan

AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Wizink Center in Madrid on May 12, 2021. 


Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP
By  Leon Lidigu  &  AFP

What you need to know:

  • In March, South Sudan received 132,000 doses from Covax but the country’s national taskforce on Covid-19 decided to return before they expire after discussing the matter with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Kenya is set to receive a consignment of 72,000 AstraZeneca/OXford vaccine doses that South Sudan returned to the Covax facility. 

