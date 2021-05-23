China ready to offer leading role in Africa’s pandemic recovery

An employee unloads boxes of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines against the Covid-19 after their delivery as a part of the UN-led Covax initiative, which assists poorer countries to receive the medicine, at Entebbe International Airport in Uganda on March 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Tina Smole | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • At the UN Security Council, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China sees Africa’s ability to manage Covid-19 as crucial in helping the world recover its global trade and economy.

The Chinese government says Beijing is stepping up support for Africa’s post-pandemic recovery, with initial focus on vaccine access, as a “public good”

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Qatar offers backing to Libya unity government

  2. China steps up support for Africa’s pandemic recovery

  3. Residents return home as lava flow from Nyiragongo stops

  4. Kenya reports 324 new Covid cases, over 953,000 vaccinations

  5. Uhuru to grace national prayer meeting

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.