British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab

AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

A health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine at a coronavirus vaccination centre at the Wizink Center in Madrid on May 12, 2021. 


Photo credit: Gabriel Bouys | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Cypriot authorities are investigating another four other cases of "mild" blood clotting incidents.

Nicosia,

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen kill 7 in north-central Nigeria

  2. Stolen assets worth Sh20bn recovered in 10 years: EACC

  3. British woman dies in Cyprus after AstraZeneca jab

  4. Bashir Mohamed: What autopsy reveals

  5. Samoa in crisis as PM-elect sworn in

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.