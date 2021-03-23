AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine effective, US study finds

AstraZeneca

DR Congo has received 1.7 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine through UN’s shot-sharing mechanism.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Elizabeth Merab

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

You are 79 per cent less likely to get sick with coronavirus if you get an AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, a new trial has shown.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.