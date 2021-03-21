'Vaccine friendship': India offers to help Kenya with rollout

Employees of the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) transfer cartons of Covid-19 vaccine doses into a cold storage facility at their warehouse in Kisumu County on March 4, 2021. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega
By  Leon Lidigu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been supplying developing countries around the world with free coronavirus vaccine doses despite concerns that this "vaccine diplomacy" will come at a cost. 

India has officially requested to be part of Kenya's vaccine rollout through its vaccine maitri (Hindi for vaccine friendship) initiative.

