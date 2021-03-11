India donates 100,000 Covid vaccine doses to Kenya

Air India plane carrying a donation of 100,000 Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated by the Indian government to Kenya lands at JKIA on March 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Leon Lidigu | Nation Media Group
By  Leon Lidigu

India has donated a consignment of 100,000 doses of the Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine which arrived on Thursday at exactly 6.30pm aboard Air India flight.

