'We are in a new pandemic' due to virus variant: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the house of the Federal Press Conference in Berlin on January 21, 2021.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the house of the Federal Press Conference in Berlin on January 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Michael Kappeler | Pool | AFP

By  AFP

Germany will enter a strict shutdown for five days over Easter as it fights soaring infection rates fuelled by variants in a "new pandemic", Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday after marathon talks with regional leaders.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19 cases soar as 26 more succumb

  2. PRIME Shikuku's son barred from evicting stepmother

  3. PRIME Mwakenya leader who was defiant until death

  4. Blow to trade as Egypt shuts Suez Canal

  5. PRIME Ruto moves to consolidate his stronghold

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.