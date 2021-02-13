South Sudan regains right to UN vote after paying its debts

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in February 2020 in Juba.

South Sudanese President Salva Kiir in February 2020.

Photo credit: Peter Louis | AFP

By  AFP

South Sudan regained its right to vote in the UN General Assembly on Thursday after paying part of its debts to the organization, a UN spokesman said Friday.

