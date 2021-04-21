Son of slain Chad leader Idriss Deby to take over as president

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

In this file photo taken on April 11, 2021 Four Star General and head of the Republican Guard in Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno (C), 37, son of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is seen at a polling station in N'djamena.

Photo credit: Marco Longari |AFP

By  AFP

A son of Chad's slain leader Idriss Deby Itno is to take over as president in place of his father, according to a charter released by the presidency on Wednesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Chadian junta reinstates Deby’s cabinet

  2. High Court stops JSC from discussing CJ choice

  3. Kenya records 1,441 new Covid recoveries

  4. Ford-K 'rebels' extend olive branch to Wetang’ula

  5. Kagwe: Kenya to buy Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson jabs

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.