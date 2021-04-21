Chad's new strongman emerges from father's shadow

Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno

Four Star General and head of the Republican Guard in Chad, Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno, 37, son of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno is seen at a polling station in N'djamena on April 11, 2021.

Photo credit: aFP

By  AFP

The youthful general Mahamat Idriss Deby who stood watch over his father as head of the presidential guard wore trademark dark glasses that hid a powerful character with a past and personality little known to the public.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Joho's U-turn in push for coast party  

  2. PRIME Uhuru corners Ruto over UDA

  3. Ex-policeman convicted of George Floyd's murder

  4. PRIME Why 2022 is special for these deputy governors

  5. CAS posts illegal, rules High Court

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.