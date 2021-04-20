Idriss Deby, who stood by the gun, felled by bullet in battle

Chadian President Idriss Deby

In this file photo taken on December 14, 2006, Chadian President Idriss Deby (C) inspects a seized rebel technical in Adre, Chad. 

Photo credit: Sonia Rolley | AFP

By  Aggrey Mutambo

Senior Diplomatic Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Deby’s rise was also a case of one outdoing their master. He has said in the past that he joined the army to protect his community at a time factions were fighting in the country.

When Idris Deby Itno was born 68 years ago, his herder family probably knew he would spend his life looking after sheep, the mainstay of his Zaghawa tribe.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Idriss Deby's State funeral set for Friday

  2. Guns exposé: DCI summons a 'threat to media freedom'

  3. Kenya reports 629 new Covid-19 infections

  4. Uhuru in DR Congo for first ever State visit

  5. George Floyd trial: Biden says evidence overwhelming

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.