Somaliland cites ‘security reasons’ for deporting Somalis

The expulsion, which affected all sorts of people including women, children, the elderly and business people, was executed without notice.

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somaliland, the self-declared independent state in northern Somalia, has cited security concerns for evicting hundreds of people from its territory, in a move that sparked criticism from the United Nations.

