Pool

Africa

Prime

Anger after Somalis ‘deported’ from Somaliland 

logo (14)

By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Somalia’s northern region of Somaliland has sparked controversy by expelling people from the south, even though Mogadishu considers it part of its territory.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.