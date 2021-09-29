Somaliland elects senators to Somalia's parliament

Somalia MPs

Somalia Members of Parliament hold their hands up during a special assembly in Mogadishu on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: AFP
By  Abdulkadir Khalif

Somalia Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Delegates from Somalia’s northern region of Somaliland on Wednesday elected six senators to serve in the next Federal Parliament, in spite of lack of interest in a part of the country that has declared its independence.

