Lift sanctions against Zimbabwe, President Kenyatta says

Emmerson Mnangagwa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Photo credit: Pool
logo (8)

By  Mercy Simiyu

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on the international community to lift sanctions against Zimbabwe saying the restrictions were damaging the Southern African nation.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.