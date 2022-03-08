Zimbabwean President Mnangagwa heads to Nairobi
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is expected in Nairobi on Tuesday.
He will be in Kenya for a three-day State visit, State House said in a statement.
The Head of State is in Kenya with his wife Auxillia.
He is set to be received by his Kenyan counterpart at State House tomorrow.
"The Zimbabwe Head of State, who will be accompanied by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, will be received by their Kenyan hosts President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Wednesday, 9th March 2022 at State House, Nairobi," a statement said.