US extends sanctions on Zimbabwe, citing stifling of dissent

Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with private sector CEOs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Nicholas Kamm | AFP

By  Kitsepile Nyathi

Zimbabwe Correspondent

Nation Media Group

United States President Joe Biden has extended targeted sanctions against Zimbabwe, citing alleged human rights violations and a violent crackdown on the opposition.



