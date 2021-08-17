Zambia's Hichilema vows 'better' democracy after landslide win

Hakainde Hichilema

Zambian presidential candidate for the opposition party United Party for National Development Hakainde Hichilema gives a press conference at his residence, in Lusaka on August 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Patrick Meinhardt | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Speaking shortly after his predecessor Edgar Lungu conceded defeat, the business tycoon and veteran opposition leader said his camp had been victims of a "brutal regime that is exiting".
  • "I will be a president of all Zambians, of those that voted for me and of those that did not," he pledged.

Zambian president-elect Hakainde Hichilema on Monday slammed the southern African country's outgoing "brutal regime" while promising a "better democracy" in his debut address to the nation, hours after winning the top job in a landslide.

